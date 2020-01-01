Welcome to Team 2823’s Website!
Our trailer was stolen last night. Luckily, the robot itself was not lost, but we’ve lost most of our batteries, tools, and parts, as well as the trailer itself. Please donate so that we can buy back these parts.
Quick Facts
–
- Team 2823 was founded in 2009 to provide Highland Park Senior High students with opportunities for STEM Engagement.
- In 2012, we became an independent team and took on the name “The Automatons”.
- Every year, we receive a challenge on the first Saturday of January and spend six weeks building a robot from scratch to meet that challenge.
- Our team is made up of six sub-teams, all of which provide students with valuable experience and skills: Build, Programming, Computer-Assisted Design, Strategy, Drive, and Business/Marketing.
- We are now and always will be free to join. We also welcome all students regardless of their level of previous experience.
Learn more on our About page!